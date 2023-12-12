UC San Diego develops new C-suite role

UC San Diego Health has named Karandeep Singh, MD, as its inaugural chief health artificial intelligence officer, a newly created C-suite role for the health system.

Dr. Singh, who will step into the role Dec. 29, will oversee strategies on how to incorporate AI into clinical processes, according to a Dec. 12 news release from UC San Diego. Specifically, Dr. Singh will look at how AI can streamline documentation, enhance efficiency and elevate the overall patient experience.

Additionally, he will establish the necessary structure and governance to facilitate responsible and successful deployment of AI in healthcare, according to the release.