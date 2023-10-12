Orlando Health names VP of Caribbean region

Orlando (Fla.) Health has named Omar Gonzalez vice president of its Puerto Rico/Caribbean region.

Mr. Gonzalez has been with the health system since 2008, holding progressive leadership roles in IT services, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he was assistant vice president of technology strategy and design for regions beyond Central Florida.

In 2022, Orlando Health partnered on a joint hospital with Doctors' Center Hospital in Puerto Rico. The partnership has since expanded to include four more hospitals and an ambulatory diagnostic and treatment center.

Mr. Gonzalez, raised on the island, began his new role Oct. 1.