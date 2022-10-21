Orlando Health to acquire Puerto Rico hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health is acquiring Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico.

The hospital, which includes 75 single-patient private rooms and 20 suites as well as eight intensive care units and four neonatal facilities, will change its name to Doctors’ Center Hospital-Orlando Health Dorado, according to an Oct. 19 news release from Orlando Health.

The health system also said it will team up with four additional hospitals operated by the Doctors' Center Hospital team. The operation of all five hospitals will remain with the Doctors' Center Hospital group.

"Puerto Rico residents will now have the benefit of high-quality care on the island combined with access to Orlando Health's extensive Spanish-speaking provider network in Florida, while Puerto Ricans living in Florida and other states can enjoy high-quality care and service on the island in their native language, while accompanied by family and friends," Roberto Garcia, president and CEO of Triple-S Management, which heads up the management of the Doctors' Center Hospital locations, said in the release.

Orlando Health operates a 3,200-bed system.