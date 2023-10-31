U of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious diseases chief to step down

Mark Rupp, MD, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, will step down from his leadership role in 2024.

Dr. Rupp has served as chief of the division of infectious diseases for nearly 13 years. He also serves as medical director of infection control and epidemiology at the medical center.

"In recent years, the division has greatly expanded in size, with a commensurate increase in clinical research and educational offerings," he said in an Oct. 31 news release. "It is a great time for me to step aside to enable the next leader to continue the upward trajectory."

Dr. Rupp will remain chief until his replacement is found. Once a successor is named, he will continue as a faculty member at University of Nebraska Medical Center.



Kelly Cawcutt, MD, will take over his role as director of infection control and epidemiology.