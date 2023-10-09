Mercy adds new region

St. Louis-based Mercy has created a new regional presidency to guide its recent efforts in Southeastern Missouri.

In August, Mercy signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth, which has two hospitals in the Southeastern region of the state. The transaction is still pending regulatory and third-party approvals.

Mercy also recently began operating Mercy Hospital Perry in Perryville, Mo. — formerly Perry County Health System — under a lease agreement.

Given the system's growing footprint in the area, Eric Ammons will become the regional president for Mercy in the Southeast, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the health system. Mr. Ammons has been with the health system for more than 33 years, serving the past 10 as president of Mercy's Jefferson communities. Dan Eckenfels, Mercy Jefferson's vice president of finance and chief administrative officer, will succeed him.