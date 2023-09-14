Mercy finalizes deal to operate 17th critical access hospital

St. Louis-based Mercy has finalized a lease agreement to operate and manage the county-owned Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Mo., effective Oct. 1.

Under the agreement, Perry County Memorial will be renamed Mercy Hospital Perry and will transition to an Epic EHR system, an investment totaling $6.5 million, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Mercy.

Perry County Memorial is the 17th critical access hospital that Mercy operates as the owner or through a lease agreement.

As stated in March during the initial announcement, Mercy intends to retain all current employees at Perry County Health System.