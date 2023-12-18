Mississippi hospital names COO

Dave Estorge is the permanent COO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., part of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Mr. Estorge had been serving in the role on an interim basis since October, according to his LinkedIn page.

"During his tenure as Interim COO, Dave has successfully found ways to improve quality and care delivery by focusing on process improvement and communication between departments," Jeremy Tinnerello, Jackson market president, wrote in a Dec. 7 email to staff.

"His ability to identify issues, bring all parties into the conversation, and develop solutions made Dave the perfect fit for this position."

In addition to the COO responsibilities, Mr. Estorge has served as vice president of business development and governmental relations within Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System since 2021. Mr. Tinnerello said Mr. Estorge's duties with business development and governmental relations will remain unchanged as will St. Dominic's existing reporting structure.