Andrew McDonald has been named CFO of Las Cruces, N.M.-based MountainView Regional Medical Center, according to a July 26 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. McDonald joins MountainView from Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center, where he served as CFO from December 2021 to June 2023, according to his LinkedIn page.

MountainView Regional Medical Center is owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.