Southern health system names market president

Jeremy Tinnerello, MSN, RN, is the new president of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System's Jackson, Miss., market.

Mr. Tinnerello will join the Baton Rouge, La.-based health system in November, according to an Oct. 5 news release. He most recently served as president and CEO of Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La., where he spent 30 years in progressive leadership roles.

As market president, Mr. Tinnerello will oversee St. Dominic's Hospital, a 571-bed tertiary hospital in Jackson.