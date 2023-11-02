UTMB reorganizes executive leadership team

The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston is reorganizing its executive leadership team as part of restructuring across the university.

In a Nov. 1 news release, UTMB President Jochen Reiser, MD, PhD, said the changes are part of ongoing initiatives related to improving healthcare access and enhancing healthcare quality.

"These organizational changes will also support our efforts to build upon the educational experience for our students, further expand the reach and depth of our groundbreaking research and emphasize UTMB's new, fourth mission: innovation," Dr. Reiser added.

Dr. Reiser has served as president of UTMB since August. As part of the reorganization, he is now also CEO of the UTMB Health System.

The leadership restructuring also includes the following changes in UTMB's Clinical Enterprise to elevate physician leadership:

Vicente Resto, MD, PhD, was named chief physician executive of the faculty group practice and senior vice president of health system ambulatory operations and surgical services.

Gulshan Sharma, MD, will remain senior vice president and chief medical and clinical innovation officer, with additional responsibilities of overseeing the chief nursing executive and patient services.

Wayne Keathley, who previously served as president and COO of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, is now the acting COO of the UTMB Health System.

Dr. Reiser also announced the following appointments in support of UTMB's new innovation mission:

Salim Hayek, MD, who is medical director at the University of Michigan's Frankel Cardiovascular Center Clinics in Ann Arbor, will join UTMB early next year as vice president and chief transformation officer.

Deborah Jones, PhD, MSN, RN, who is senior vice president and dean for the UTMB School of Nursing, will expand her responsibilities as the new chief integration officer.

Vineet Gupta, PhD, who most recently was vice chair for innovation in the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush University in Chicago, will join UTMB in December as vice president of innovation and technology development and transfer.

Additionally, some employees transitioned out of the organization as part of the restructuring, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Employees who left were Tim Harlin, executive vice president and CEO of the health system; Vivian Kardow, vice president and chief human resources officer; Pete Gutierrez, vice president of ambulatory operations; Beth Fingado, vice president of system optimization and performance; Loren Skinner; vice president and chief administrative officer; and Alex Vo, PhD, vice president and chief commercialization and strategic ventures officer.

The changes took effect on Nov. 1.