New York hospital CEO retires; physician named to helm

Richard Margulis has retired from his role as president and CEO of Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital after 41 years with the organization, Newsday reported July 4.

Mr. Margulis began his career at the hospital in 1982 as an X-ray technician, according to the newspaper. He ascended through the leadership ranks and was named to the helm in 2013.

NYU Langone Health signed an affiliation agreement with the hospital two years ago and has promoted a physician executive as Mr. Margulis' successor.

Marc Adler, MD, chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, N.Y., is the new chief of hospital operations at Long Island Community Hospital. He has been transitioning into this role for more than a year, per the newspaper.