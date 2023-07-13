MedStar Health names president of 2 hospitals

Thomas "T.J." Senker was named president of MedStar Good Samaritan and MedStar Union Memorial hospitals, both in Baltimore, and senior vice president of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health.

Mr. Senker began his new role July 1, replacing Bradley Chambers, according to a news release.

Previously, Mr. Senker served as president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, Md. He also previously served as vice president of operations at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, then was promoted to vice president of regional integration and operations in Baltimore.