Mayo Clinic Arizona, based in Phoenix, has named Bhavik Patel, MD, as its new chief AI officer.

Richard Gray, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic Arizona, made the announcement via LinkedIn, stating that the organization has only "begun to scratch the surface of AI's potential in medicine."

Dr. Patel will focus on developing AI models that can automate information contained within medical information, such as medical images or texts, or that extract biomarkers.