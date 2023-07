Patrick Downes is the new president of St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview, Fla.

Before assuming the role on July 17, Mr. Downes served as CEO of East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, S.C., according to a news release. He has a background in the Miami area, previously helming Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital and leading operations for Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital.

St. Joseph's Hospital-South falls under the umbrella of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare, a 16-hospital system.