Children's Hospital Los Angeles names top pediatrician

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has appointed Alan Wayne, MD, as senior vice president of academic affairs and pediatrician-in-chief.

In this role, Dr. Wayne will lead strategic planning, research funding and clinical program growth, according to a Sept. 14 news release. Additionally, he was appointed to the hospital's board of directors and named chair of the pediatrics department at Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Dr. Wayne is a pediatric cancer expert, and his research is primarily focused on creating new treatment methods for leukemias and lymphomas. He succeeds Robert Shaddy, MD, as SVP of academic affairs and pediatrician-in-chief, who recently retired.

Read more here.