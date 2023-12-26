Mayo Clinic taps research executive

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Mayo Clinic has selected Vijay Shah, MD, as its Kinney Executive Dean of Research. 

Dr. Shah currently serves as chair of internal medicine for the Rochester Minn.-based clinic, and is the Carol M. Gatton Professor of Digestive Diseases Research, according to a Dec. 20 news release. He is also a consultant with joint appointments in gastroenterology and hepatology, as well as physiology and biomedical engineering. For 25 years, Dr. Shah has maintained National Institutes for Health-funded programs at the clinic related to advanced liver disease. 

He succeeds Gregory Gores, MD, who held the title for 10 years, and will assume his new role Feb. 1. 

