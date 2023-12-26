Mayo Clinic taps research executive

Mayo Clinic has selected Vijay Shah, MD, as its Kinney Executive Dean of Research.

Dr. Shah currently serves as chair of internal medicine for the Rochester Minn.-based clinic, and is the Carol M. Gatton Professor of Digestive Diseases Research, according to a Dec. 20 news release. He is also a consultant with joint appointments in gastroenterology and hepatology, as well as physiology and biomedical engineering. For 25 years, Dr. Shah has maintained National Institutes for Health-funded programs at the clinic related to advanced liver disease.

He succeeds Gregory Gores, MD, who held the title for 10 years, and will assume his new role Feb. 1.