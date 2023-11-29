New York health system CEO to step down

Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., will undergo a CEO change at year's end as Tommy Ibrahim, MD, exits the top role.

The health system announced Nov. 28 that Dr. Ibrahim, president and CEO, has decided to leave at the end of 2023.

Dr. Ibrahim has led the five-hospital, independent rural health system as president and CEO since July 2020, previously serving as executive vice president and chief physician executive for Oklahoma City-based Integris, according to his LinkedIn page. In summer 2022, Dr. Ibrahim extended his contract with BHN through the end of 2029; it was originally set to expire in December 2024.

"The board is supportive of Tommy's decision to leave the organization to pursue new leadership opportunities in healthcare," Doug Hastings, chair of Bassett Healthcare Network's board of directors, said in a system news release. "We wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter."

BHN's board has voted to appoint Staci Thompson as interim CEO, effective Jan. 1. Ms. Thompson joined BHN in May to serve as the system's executive vice president and COO. She previously spent 10 years as COO of Guthrie Medical Group in Ithaca, N.Y.

"My immediate focus is the Bassett team," Ms. Thompson said in the release. "Bassett's physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, other clinical professionals, and administrative and support staff ensure that Bassett can provide the care that our communities deserve. Recruitment and engagement of the Bassett team is at the core of operational excellence and a top priority for me in this role."