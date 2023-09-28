Baptist Health Floyd gets new chief medical officer

Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., has named Richard Phillips, MD, as its new chief medical officer, according to a Sept. 28 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Phillips assumed the role Sept. 25. Prior to joining Baptist Health, Dr. Phillips was practicing in Illinois as the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Chicago Medicine-AdventHealth GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights.

His initial goal is "establishing a strong relationship with the medical staff" and "focus on patient satisfaction and quality," he stated in the release.