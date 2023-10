Corwin Harper was named CEO of Shreveport, La.-based Ochsner LSU Health, part of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Mr. Harper brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 11 news release.

He joined Ochsner Health in 2021, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief growth officer. He also previously served as CEO of Ochsner's Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport partnered in 2018 to create Ochsner LSU Health.