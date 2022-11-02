Ochsner makes 8 leadership appointments, promotions

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has promoted and appointed several leaders to its executive team.

The health system announced the changes on Nov. 2, one day after Pete November stepped into Ochsner Health's CEO role.

Eight things to know:

1. Robert Hart, MD, is chief physician executive and president of Ochsner Clinic. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief medical officer.

2. Mike Hulefeld is president and COO. He most recently served as Ochsner's system COO.

3. Tracey Schiro is executive vice president, chief human resources officer and chief administrative officer. She previously served as executive vice president, chief risk and human resources officer.

4. Scott Posecai is executive vice president, CFO and treasurer. He most recently served as executive vice president of insurance partnerships and treasurer.

5. Denise Basow, MD, is executive vice president and chief digital officer. She joined Ochsner's team early this year and is the system's first chief digital officer.

6. Leonardo Seoane, MD, is executive vice president and chief academic officer. He joined Ochsner’s physician team more than two decades ago and has held leadership roles at the organization.

7. Corwin Harper is senior vice president and chief growth officer. He began working with the Ochsner team last year as CEO of the system's Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast Region.

8. Jeffrey Fernandez is senior vice president of population health and CEO of Ochsner Health Plan. Before joining Ochsner last year, he was a senior vice president at Humana.