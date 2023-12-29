Emory University Hospital taps chief nursing officer

Robert Boesch, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Atlanta-based Emory University Hospital, effective Feb. 5.

Dr. Boesch will also serve as CNO for three additional facilities that fall under the flagship hospital's operating umbrella:

Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Tucker, Ga.

Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods in Atlanta

Emory University Hospital at Smyrna (Ga.)

Dr. Boesch succeeds Nancye Feistritzer, DNP, RN, who was named vice president of Emory's Center for Care Delivery and Innovation in June.

He most recently served as CNO of Centra Health's Lynchburg (Va.) General Hospital and Virginia Baptist Hospital, also in Lynchburg. Prior to this role, Dr. Boesch held various leadership positions at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, including as vice president of acute care nursing services and vice president of surgical services.