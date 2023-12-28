Oklahoma hospital CEO to exit

William Ermann plans to retire as CEO of Guymon, Okla-based Memorial Hospital of Texas County on March 30 after more than three years at the helm, local news outlet KSCB News reported Dec. 27.

Mr. Ermann joined the 25-bed hospital on Oct. 25, 2020. He previously served as president of CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson (N.D.) Medical Center and as CEO of Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan.

A search for Mr. Ermann's successor has begun, with the hospital board aiming to ensure a smooth leadership transition in March, according to the report.

Becker's has reached out to the hospital for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.