CommonSpirit taps division vice president of revenue cycle

Chris Spady will serve as Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's southeast division vice president of revenue cycle, according to a July 9 post on his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Spady joins CommonSpirit from Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, where he had served as revenue cycle vice president since 2019.

He announced his departure from Erlanger in a LinkedIn post last week.

"It's been an honor, and I am excited to see this team continue to grow and do great things together, especially with Misty Brackett's leadership as she steps into this VP role that is overdue for her," Mr. Spady said in the post.