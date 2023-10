Brad Bloemer was named CEO of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, the Paragould Daily Press reported.

Most recently, Mr. Bloemer served as CFO of Arkansas Methodist. Before that, he served as CFO of Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn., and CFO of Murray (Ky.)-Calloway County Hospital.

Mr. Bloemer began his new role Oct. 24, according to the Daily Press. He replaces Barry Davis, who announced his retirement in July.