University Hospitals chief medical officer exits for Tenet role

Tenet Healthcare's Desert Care Network in Palm Springs, Calif., has named William Brien, MD, chief medical officer of three hospitals and related outpatient clinics.

Dr. Brien will oversee quality improvement initiatives and clinical service advancements at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif., and Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, Calif.

He most recently served as system CMO and chief quality officer of University Hospitals in Cleveland. Prior to this role, Dr. Brien was the senior vice president of operations and chief clinical officer for Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

The new role marks a return to California for Dr. Brien. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade in various clinical leadership roles at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he also founded the Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center.







