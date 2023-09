Jonathan Lind has been named president of Swedish Hospital in Chicago, part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Mr. Lind assumed his new role on Sept. 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He succeeds Anthony Guaccio, who will remain CEO of Swedish until year's end when he will retire.

Mr. Lind has a wealth of healthcare experience, according to the release. Most recently, he served as COO of Swedish.