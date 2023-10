Brad Lain has been named CFO of Tamarac-based HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Mr. Lain, who will take over the position Oct. 16, has previously served in assistant chief financial officer roles within the HCA Florida system.

HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital is a 271-bed acute care facility within the HCA Florida Healthcare system, which operates approximately 570 sites of care in the state, employing 77,000 people.