Hugh Chisholm is the new executive vice president and CFO of Kaleida Health, based in Buffalo, N.Y.

Mr. Chisholm currently serves as senior vice president and CFO of acute care hospitals for Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, where he has spent the past 11 years, according to an Oct. 2 news release.

He succeeds Matthew Drake, who is transitioning to a new role as Kaleida Health's executive vice president of strategy and partnerships.