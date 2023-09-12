Kansas health system CEO steps down

Jeff Bowman, CEO of Arkansas City, Kan.-based SCK Health since 2018, is leaving the role for health reasons.

Mr. Bowman was diagnosed with avascular necrosis, the death of bone tissue due to lack of blood supply. He is stepping down Dec. 15 to spend more time with family, according to a Sept. 11 news release.



A successor has not yet been named, but the recruitment process will likely be discussed at the health system's Sept. 28 board meeting, board trustee Jay Warren told the Courier Traveler Sept. 12.