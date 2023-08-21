Michigan system regional president exits; interim named

Ben Schwartz, MD, is leaving his role as president of Corewell Health's East region, and Darryl Elmouchi, MD, COO of Corewell Health, will assume the role on an interim basis.

Dr. Schwartz is leaving Corewell Health Aug. 21 after about one year in the regional president role, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Elmouchi has served as COO of Corewell Health since April, according to his LinkedIn page. Before that, he was president of Corewell Health's West region.

"Darryl's extensive experience as a physician and leader, and his deep familiarity with our system and its transformational goals, makes him ideally suited to lead our east team through this period of transition," Tina Freese Decker, Corewell Health's president and CEO, said in the release.

Ms. Freese Decker added, "We appreciate the enthusiasm Ben brought to Corewell Health. He fostered new relationships strengthened our sense of community and pride. As we move forward, we will remain focused on providing high-quality, safe and equitable care."

Dr. Schwartz said, "This was a mutual decision. I am so proud of everything we have achieved together over the past year. I want to thank the Corewell Health East team for the spectacular compassion and kindness they bring to patients every day."

Corewell Health is a 22-hospital health system with dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich. The East region includes eight hospitals, more than 150 outpatient locations, more than 5,000 physicians and 33,000 employees.