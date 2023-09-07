Michigan hospital CEO to exit, take COO role at ThedaCare

Matt Wille will leave his position as president and CEO of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich.

Mr. Wille is leaving to pursue a new role as COO of ThedaCare, according to a Sept. 7 news release. The departure comes as Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare have signed a definitive agreement to merge into an 18-hospital system.

Mr. Wille joined Munson Medical Center in 2019 from Allina Health's United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. His last day at the organization will be Oct. 6, according to the release.

Kathy LaRaia, vice president of oncology and professional services, will serve as interim president of Munson Medical Center.

Munson Medical Center is part of Munson Healthcare, an eight-hospital system based in Traverse City.