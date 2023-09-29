UVA Health names first chief clinical officer

Peter Paige, MD, has been selected as UVA Health's inaugural chief clinical officer, the Charlottesville, Va.-based health system said Sept. 29.

In his new role, Dr. Paige will oversee clinical operations and care quality across the health system. 

He most recently served as CEO of Albany Medical Center, the flagship hospital of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Health System. Prior to that, Dr. Paige served as executive vice president, chief physician executive and chief clinical officer at Miami-based Jackson Health System, according to a news release. 

