Tristar hospital taps COO

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, a 211-bed facility based in Bowling Green, Ky., has named Sam Younger, MSN, PhD, its next chief operating officer.

Dr. Younger most recently served as director of pulmonary and thoracic service lines for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the parent company of TriStar Greenview. His previous experience includes leadership roles with Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Phoenix-based Banner Health, according to a July 17 news release shared with Becker's.