Oregon health system creates new COO role

Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services has named Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon (Ore.) Community Hospital, to the newly created position of chief operating officer-hospitals.

In this role, Mr. Cahill will drive systemwide integration and alignment of operations across the five hospitals within the nonprofit health system.

At Samaritan, he has served as CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, Ore., and led the development of the administrative fellowship program and the Samaritan Health Sciences campus, according to a Nov. 20 news release. Mr. Cahill has twice served as regent for the American College of Healthcare Executives and has received the ACHE Distinguished Service Award.

Wendie Wunderwald, RN, has been appointed as CEO for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She has more than 39 years of service at Samaritan Health Services, most recently as vice president of patient care services at the hospital.