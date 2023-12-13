Vanderbilt taps clinical support services leader

Nashville, Tenn,-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has appointed Chad Fitzgerald as executive vice president and leader of its clinical support services division, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Fitzgerald currently serves as senior vice president for health system emergency operations, which he will continue to oversee as it becomes incorporated into the clinical support services division.

Mr. Fitzgerald succeeds Jim Hayman, the division's founding leader, who is retiring from VUMC on Dec. 31. He will continue to report to Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, and is tasked with leading the division's growth and development.

Founded in November 2022, the clinical support services division supports various Vanderbilt entities such as Vanderbilt University Hospital, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, and Vanderbilt Health Services along with the system's community hospitals and ambulatory clinics.