PeaceHealth hospital CEO resigns

Sean Gregory has stepped down from his role as CEO of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., according to a Dec. 20 Facebook post from the hospital.

Mr. Gregory had held the position since February 2017, according to his LinkedIn page. The organization did not specify a reason for his departure.

Tracey Fernandez, the hospital's CFO, will serve as its interim CEO.

Becker's has reached out to Vancouver-based PeaceHealth and will update this story if more information becomes available.