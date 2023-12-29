PeaceHealth hospital CEO resigns

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Sean Gregory has stepped down from his role as CEO of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., according to a Dec. 20 Facebook post from the hospital. 

Mr. Gregory had held the position since February 2017, according to his LinkedIn page. The organization did not specify a reason for his departure. 

Tracey Fernandez, the hospital's CFO, will serve as its interim CEO. 

Becker's has reached out to Vancouver-based PeaceHealth and will update this story if more information becomes available. 

