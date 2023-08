Tonasket, Wash.-based North Valley Hospital named Matthew Matthiessen its new CFO, the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune reported Aug. 28.

Mr. Matthiessen replaces the retired Alan Ulrich, who served as CFO since December 2017, according to the report.

Mr. Matthiessen began his new role at the end of June, according to the report. He most recently served as CEO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District, based in Mariposa, Calif., according to his LinkedIn page.