Baptist Health South Florida taps chief medical executive

Baptist Health South Florida has appointed Warren Selman, MD, chief medical executive for Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Selman will oversee the medical operations, provide strategic guidance and lead the development of innovative treatments at the institute, part of Baptist Health, a 12-hospital system headquartered in Boca Raton.

He previously served as chair of neurosurgery at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and professor of neurosurgery at Case Western University School of Medicine. He also established the neurological institute at University Hospitals and served as its inaugural director.

"With nearly 40 years of experience, Dr. Selman is a pioneer in the field of neurosurgery, and we are proud to welcome him to Baptist Health," Baptist Health COO Glenn Waters said in an Oct. 31 news release. "Dr. Selman will continue to build upon the strong foundation already in place at Marcus Neuroscience Institute to provide excellent care for our patients and further our initiatives in research and teaching."

Dr. Selman recently served as president of the Society of Neurological Surgeons. He is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, served on the board of directors of the AANS and was a member of the Journal of Neurosurgery's editorial board.