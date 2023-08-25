OhioHealth names president of 2 hospitals

Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, will retire, effective Oct. 1, and Curt Gingrich, MD, president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, will succeed him.

Mr. Yates has served in various leadership positions within Columbus-based OhioHealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release shared with Becker's. His previous roles include vice president of finance at both OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, president of Grant Medical Center, and senior vice president and CFO at OhioHealth. He has served as president of Mansfield and Shelby hospitals since 2018.

Dr. Gingrich is also a veteran of OhioHealth, according to the release. Before becoming president of Marion, he served as regional vice president of medical affairs at Mansfield and Shelby hospitals.