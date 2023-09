St. Luke Hospital in Marion, Kan., tapped Alex Haines as its next CEO, the Hillsboro Star-Journal reported Sept. 6.

Mr. Haines assumed the helm Aug. 30, according to the newspaper. He most recently served as vice president of clinic operations at Newton (Kan.) Medical Center.

He succeeds Jeremy Ensey, who resigned during a May 2 board meeting. Mr. Ensey said the job had been tiring, and he felt God was leading him away from healthcare.