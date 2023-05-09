St. Luke Hospital CEO resigns

The CEO of St. Luke Hospital and Living Center in Marion, Kan., resigned during a May 2 board meeting, a hospital official confirmed to Becker's.

Jeremy Ensey will remain in the role through late July, a hospital official said in a May 8 email. While announcing his plans to step down, Mr. Ensey said he had been thinking about doing so over the past six months. The hospital board made a motion to accept his resignation during the meeting, according to the Hillsboro Free Press.

"It's been tiring. So [my wife] and I have talked about it, especially the last six months if I was going to do something else. I don't know what that something else is. All I know is healthcare. All I know, my adult life anyway, is healthcare. But I just felt God leading me a different direction," Mr. Ensey said, according to the news outlet.

His resignation comes after a series of issues between the hospital's board and one of the local pharmacies the hospital works with as part of the 340B program, the Hillsboro Free Press reported.

St. Luke is a 10-bed critical access hospital and 32-bed nursing home.