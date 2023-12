Britt Crewse was selected to serve as regional president at Portland-based MaineHealth.

Mr. Crewse will oversee Maine Medical Center in Portland and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Sanford, according to a Dec. 1 health system news release. He will begin his new role in January.

Mr. Crewse currently serves as CEO of the adult hospitals at Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center. He took that position in 2020 after serving as COO of adult hospitals.