HCA hospital in South Carolina names CEO

Stephen Chandler was named CEO of Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Chandler brings more than a decade of healthcare administration experience to the role, according to a Nov. 20 hospital news release.

His most recent experience includes serving as COO of HCA's Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va. He also has three years of policy and legislative experience in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Chandler began his new role earlier this month, according to his LinkedIn page.

Summerville Medical Center is part of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health, a 445-bed HCA hospital system with two acute care hospitals and three freestanding emergency departments.