Yale New Haven Children's taps chief medical officer

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Children's Hospital has named Matthew Bizzarro, MD, chief medical officer, effective Oct. 9.

Dr. Bizzarro most recently served as medical director of the Yale Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Network. He was also previously medical director for the neonatal intensive care unit, NICU transport team and pediatric extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program at Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital.

Alongside his new role, Dr. Bizzarro will also continue to serve as a professor and vice chair of clinical affairs for the department of pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine.

Clifford Bogue, MD, the hospital's inaugural CMO, will continue as chair of pediatrics for Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, according to an Oct. 6 news release.