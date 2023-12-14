Northwell exec begins tenure at Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia is beginning a new chapter of leadership with Said Ibrahim, MD, at the helm of its medical school and physician group.

Dr. Ibrahim started in the roles of dean of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and president of Jefferson University Physicians on Dec. 1.

Dr. Ibrahim joined Thomas Jefferson University from New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, where he served as senior vice president of its medicine service line and chaired the department of medicine at Northwell hospitals and the Zucker School of Medicine, affiliated with Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Dr. Ibrahim previously spent time with Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, the Philadelphia VA Medical Center and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, also in Philadelphia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ibrahim back home to Philadelphia," Jefferson CEO Joseph Cacchione, MD, said. "He will have an impact on medical education and healthcare now and in the future as we educate the next generation of physicians to provide competent, compassionate and world-class care to the communities they will serve in Philadelphia and across the world."

Dr. Ibrahim fills a role that has seen turnover this past year. Mark Tykocinski, MD, resigned from his roles as president of Thomas Jefferson University and interim dean of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College in July, with Steven Herrine, MD, vice dean of undergraduate medical education, serving as interim dean of the medical school in the aftermath of that change. Dr. Tykocinski's resignation followed controversy this spring when tweets he had "liked" were called into question.

Thomas Jefferson University announced Dr. Ibrahim's appointment in August. His hiring rounds out a year of numerous executive changes at the organization.