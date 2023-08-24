Jefferson continues leadership revamp

Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University, which is integrated with Jefferson Health, has selected a new medical school dean, continuing a revamp of top management at the organization, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 23.

Said Ibrahim, MD, was named dean of Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College. Dr. Ibrahim, who will begin his new role in December, will also serve as president of Jefferson University Physicians. He currently serves as senior vice president of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's medicine service line.

Dr. Ibrahim's appointment comes as Jefferson has experienced a number of changes in recent years. It grew from three hospitals to 18 between 2015 and 2021 via mergers and has more than 42,000 employees. In 2021, it also acquired Health Partners Plans, which will be rebranded as Jefferson Health Plans, beginning with its Medicare plans in 2024.

In January, Jefferson also announced a reorganization plan to operate as three divisions instead of five to flatten management and improve efficiency. The organization noted the change would result in layoffs, primarily among executives. In July, Jefferson Health announced it would reduce its workforce by approximately 1 percent, or about 400 positions.

Over the last year, Jefferson has put new executives in several top leadership roles, in addition to Dr. Ibrahim, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Joseph Cacchione, MD, left his role as executive vice president of clinician and network services at St. Louis-based Ascension to join Jefferson as CEO. He began the new position Sept. 6.

Baligh Yehia, MD, became president of Jefferson Health in January.

In July, board member Susan Aldridge, PhD, was named interim president of Thomas Jefferson University, and Steven Herrine, MD, vice dean of undergraduate medical education, was named interim dean of Sidney Kimmel Medical College. The appointments came after Mark Tykocinski, MD, resigned from his roles as president of Thomas Jefferson University and interim dean of the medical school following controversy over tweets he had "liked".

In February, John Mordach was named executive vice president and CFO of Jefferson, which includes Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson Health and Health Partners Plans.

Jefferson also announced Aug. 23 that Keith Leaphart, DO, was appointed enterprise executive vice president and Humana chief health equity and community impact officer, effective Sept. 11.

Other senior academic positions for Jefferson to fill on a permanent basis include provost and university president, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.