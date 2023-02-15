Jefferson Health names new CFO

Jefferson Health CEO Joseph Cacchione, MD, has named John Mordach executive vice president and CFO of the 18-hospital, Philadelphia-based system, which includes Thomas Jefferson University and Health Partners Plans.

Mr. Mordach joins from Duke University Health System in Durhan, N.C. Since 2020, he has served as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer for the $4.5 billion academic system.

While navigating the pandemic at Duke, Mr. Mordach began the transition of the finance function into a data-savvy and tech-enabled team to provide more actionable reports for health system managers and helped develop a more diverse and inclusive culture, according to a Feb. 8 news release. He was responsible for leading Duke's short-term financial activities while working with leadership to develop a strategic long-term financial plan.

"John brings a depth of experience and knowledge of health systems, universities, large practice plans, physicians groups and health plans. He’s well-versed in leading change and his approach is rooted in operational rigor," Dr. Cacchione said in the release. "John is the ideal finance leader for this complex period in Jefferson's history."

Before joining Duke, Mr. Mordach spent almost a decade at Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where he helped lead the organization through significant growth and strengthened its financial performance. While CFO at Rush, the system received six ratings upgrades and six positive outlook upgrades.

He also previously held leadership roles at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University Health System, Edward Health Services in Naperville, Ill., the University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System and Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston.

"I'm honored to join the Jefferson leadership team and look forward to continuing to build upon the strong financial foundation that has been established. Jefferson has an incredible reputation and has built a tremendous network," Mr. Mordach said. "The recent acquisition of Health Partners Plans further reinforces the commitment to population health. I look forward to helping the organization achieve its mission to improve lives while also being the best employer."

Mr. Mordach will take over as Jefferson CFO on March 20.