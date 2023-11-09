Lifepoint Health taps successor for retiring CFO

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health named Aaron Lewis executive vice president and CFO to take over from the health system's current CFO, Michael Coggin, who is retiring in March.

Mr. Lewis currently serves as the system's executive vice president of growth and integrated solutions, according to a Nov. 9 Lifepoint news release. He has been with Lifepoint since 2018.

"As an existing member of our leadership team, Aaron is a natural fit to take over the CFO role. He is dedicated to the success of our company, both operationally and financially, and I look forward to his continued leadership," Lifepoint CEO and Chairman David Dill said in the release.

Mr. Coggin has served as Lifepoint's CFO since 2016.