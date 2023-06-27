The tenure lengths of CFOs at the 10 largest health systems

Here are the tenures of the CFOs at the 10 largest health systems in the U.S.

Health system size is determined by the number of beds based on organizational data as of January.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

William Rutherford has served as CFO since 2013.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Daniel Morissette has served as CFO since 2019.

Ascension (St. Louis)

Elizabeth Foshage has served as CFO since 2019.

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Daniel Isacksen Jr. has served as CFO since 2021.

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Mike Coggin has served as CFO since 2016.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Kevin Hammons has served as CFO since 2020.

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Anthony DeFurio was named CFO of Advocate Health after the merger of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium was completed in December. He served as an executive at Atrium since 2017.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Daniel Cancelmi has served as CFO since 2012. He is retiring at the end of 2023.

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

Randy Safady has served as CFO since 2011.

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Greg Hoffman has served as CFO since 2021.