Providence names new CFO, regional leaders

Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash., named Greg Hoffman CFO and added two regional leadership roles as it updated its leadership structure, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

Mr. Hoffman has been interim CFO since Venkat Bhamidipati left Providence in August for a new role at a technology company. He also served as chief transformation officer for the health system.

"Effectively stewarding our finances is essential to advancing our mission," Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, said in the release. "Greg shepherded financials in the second half of 2020 and helped ensure we had a stable financial foundation as well as the resources needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, while driving innovation to ensure we have a firm financial foundation as we move into the post-pandemic renewal phase."

Providence said it also has filled two new regional leadership roles. Lisa Vance, chief executive of Providence's Oregon region, was named president of operations and strategy for the health system's northern regions: Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Montana. Ms. Vance will remain chief executive for the Oregon region.

Erik Wexler, chief executive of Providence's Southern California region, was named president of operations and strategy for the health system's southern regions: Northern California, Southern California, Texas and New Mexico, said Providence.

Kevin Manemann, chief executive, physician enterprise, will serve as chief executive of the Southern California region.

Providence said the new leadership structure will allow the health system to provide highly coordinated care.

